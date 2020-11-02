19 Killed, 12 Wounded as Gunmen Storm Kabul University: Report

It's not clear who is behind the attack yet, as no group has taken responsibility so far.

At least 19 people were killed and 12 others were wounded as gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, 2 November, TOLO News reported. "Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," Tariq Arian, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told news agency AFP.

According to Arian, the attack ended only after six hours when the three attackers were killed.

Leaders Condemn Attack

Afghanistan Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said they condemn the “terrorist attack” on Kabul University and that “terrorists” are attacking academic centrrs after they were “defeated in Helmand,” TOLO News reported. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also called the attack an intelligence failure and a tragedy.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai in a statement condemned Kabul University attack and called it an unforgivable crime by the enemies of peace in Afghanistan. He called on Afghan sides “to make efforts for peace to end the bloodshed in the country.” TOLO News

The students who survived the attack said that the assailants stormed in through one of the university's side gates and started shooting at anyone who came their way, reported TOLO News.

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Kabul also condemned the Kabul University Attack and said the repeat of such “inhuman acts by terrorist groups” against education institutions in Afghanistan is concerning and requires condemnation by the international community, reported TOLO News. Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and was attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting, reported AP. Iran’s news agency had reported Sunday, 1 November that Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attaché Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the book fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers. However, the Afghan officials declined to discuss the bookfair, reported AP.

It's not clear as to who is behind the attack yet, as no group has taken responsibility so far. Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved, reported AP.

(With inputs from AP, AFP and TOLO News.)