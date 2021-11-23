Junior Hockey World Cup: Struggling Pakistan Aim For Podium In Bhubaneswar

Pakistan team's captain Abdul Rana said the long camps have helped his players come close like a family and believes that they have the talent and ability to perform well at this level.



"The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our preparations just like it did for teams around the world. But I am confident my boys have prepared well and will come up with good performance in the junior world cup," he added.

Winner of the inaugural Junior Men's Hockey World Cup in 1979, Pakistan was a force to reckon with in the event till 1993 when they won a silver medal behind Germany. They have failed to reach the semi-finals since 1993.