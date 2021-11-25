CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon Apologises for Joke on Chinese Communist Party

During a news conference in China on the same day, even the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian asked why Dimon was engaging in a "publicity stunt with some grandstanding remarks."

Dimon apologised almost instantly, going on to say after his event that he regrets the comment "because it's never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people, whether it's a country, its leadership, or any part of a society and culture."

"Speaking in that way can take away from constructive and thoughtful dialogue in society, which is needed now more than ever, " as quoted by the BBC.