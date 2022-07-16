'I Raised Khashoggi's Murder': US Prez Joe Biden On Meeting With Saudi Prince

US President Joe Biden said on Friday,15 July, that he raised the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While addressing a press briefing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after his meeting with Saudi Prince, Biden said, "With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think of it now."