Oil Markets in Mind, Biden Greets Crown Prince With Fist Bump During Saudi Visit

Naturally, energy and oil was also discussed given that Saudi Arabia is a major global producer of oul. "Further steps," Biden added, were being taken to stabilise the market in the near future.

US Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman told the BBC that if Biden managed to convince Saudi Arabia about increasing its supply of oil to the market, then many lives would be saved.

"The price of oil means people die in poor countries. It raises the price of food and fertiliser and it means people die by the hundreds of thousands, not just from starvation but also from the disease the malnourished tend to acquire," he added.

(With inputs from BBC and Reuters.)