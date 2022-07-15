Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to Israeli Jets Ahead of US Prez Joe Biden's Visit

US President Joe Biden.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@POTUS)
In an apparent gesture of goodwill towards Israel, Saudi Arabia said on Friday, 15 July that it was lifting restrictions on all carriers using its airspace. This comes ahead of United States President Joe Biden's visit to the West Asian country.
This is the latest move of Saudi Arabia towards effecting friendship with Israel, which it had refused to recognise despite the latter's attempt to forge ties with Arab nations.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
