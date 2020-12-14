John Le Carre, aka David Cornwell, Spy-Turned-Novelist Dies at 89

David Cornwell, a British spy-turned-novelist, passed away at 89 on Sunday, 13 December. In a brief statement, the family said he had died of pneumonia, reported Reuters.

The author, who used the pseudonym John le Carre, has a career of six decades, spanning 25 novels, 1 memoir and sales of over 60 million books worldwide, reported AP.



The writer, best known for his Cold War espionage novels "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Spy Who Came In From The Cold", is survived by his wife, Jane, and four sons.