14 Dead in a Bar Shootout in South Africa's Johannesburg

According to AFP, a shooting was reported in South Africa's Johannesburg. The incident took place in a bar in a township called Soweto on 10 July 2022.

The police have told the reporters there that at least 14 people were killed in the shootout. Speaking to the media, police lieutenant Elias Mawela said, "We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am, after the shooting that happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday."

Initially, the police confirmed that only 12 people died in the incident. However, two others at the site have also succumbed to injuries.

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited.