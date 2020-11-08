Joe Biden to Announce 12-Member COVID Response Task Force on 9 Nov

He said that his first task is to fight coronavirus with a plan that will be “built on bedrock of science.”

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he will announce a 12-member coronavirus response task force on Monday, 9 November, as a measure to fight the pandemic that has infected millions of Americans.

On Sunday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time since their projected victory at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

In the address, he said that his first task is to combat the spread of coronavirus with a plan that will be “built on bedrock of science.”

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on 20 January 2021,” he added.