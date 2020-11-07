‘Going to Win This’: Biden’s Delaware Address As He Leads WH Race

“My fellow Americans, we don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race," asserted US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, as he inched closer to occupying the White House for the next four years. Speaking at Delaware, Biden said said that while the final declaration of victory has not been made, numbers indicate that it is imminent.

“We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. We’re on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We’re going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us.” Joe Biden

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened or extended leads over Trump in critical battlegrounds of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. A Pennsylvania win alone will push him over the top of the 270-electoral vote target.

At this time, the mood in the campaign is said to be one of "joy" and "relief" after an "emotional roller coaster" of a long and bruising election campaign season amid an ongoing pandemic.

Champagne bottles are being popped but the public posture remains muted yet confident.

A campaign staffer told NBC that the final call on the election result (in Biden's favour) is "only an eventuality" and "imminent". (With inputs from IANS.)