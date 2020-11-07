Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi Hails Biden As 'President-Elect'

“I am so officially pleased with the outcome that is eminent and also personally delighted because of the quality and caliber of leadership that Joe Biden will provide,” Pelosi said in a press conference Friday morning. “This morning is it clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House.” US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi hailed Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “President-elect Biden” as ballots continue to be counted in six battleground states, two of which are headed for a recount. “Pretty soon the hyphen will be gone from Vice President to President-elect Joe Biden,” Pelosi told reporters at a press conference.

“It’s a happy day for our country because Joe Biden is a unifier because he is determined to bring people together, because he respects all points of view and as he has said, ‘I run as a Democrat but I would govern as a president for all people, whether they voted for me or not,'” she said. The 80-year-old lawmaker went on to applaud the “strong mandate” of “President-elect Biden” and described the 2020 presidential election as a done deal. These remarks came on the same morning that the Trump Campaign clarified that the "election is not yet over". “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from over,” wrote campaign general counsel Matt Morgan.

“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail,” the statement continued without providing any factual evidence that voter fraud had actually happened. In Georgia, Biden has a razor thin lead over Trump with just over 1500 votes. In Pennsylvania, the campaign claimed there were “many irregularities” “including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations.” Morgan wrote the campaign was “deprived of valuable time” and “denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.”