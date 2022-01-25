Joe Biden's Report Card: A Look at the US President’s First Year in Office

When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president in January 2021, 51.3 percent of American voters heaved a sigh of relief – along with much of the world. After four tumultuous and unscripted years of Donald Trump, restoration of calm via his experienced successor seemed welcome.

And if Biden was known for a propensity to sometimes misspeak, it seemed little more than a quaint shortcoming, certainly compared with the previous occupant of the White House.

Fast forward to the first anniversary of the Biden administration, and international news headlines shout otherwise.