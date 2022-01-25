Joe Biden's Report Card: A Look at the US President’s First Year in Office

It has been a challenging first 12 months in the White House for Joe Biden.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president in January 2021, percent of American voters heaved a sigh of relief – along with much of the world. After four tumultuous and unscripted years of Donald Trump, restoration of calm via his experienced successor seemed welcome.
And if Biden was known for a propensity to sometimes misspeak, it seemed little more than a quaint shortcoming, certainly compared with the previous occupant of the White House.
Fast forward to the first anniversary of the Biden administration, and international news headlines shout otherwise.
Both the president and his press secretary moved quickly to , if not fully successfully, to clean up the fallout. A disunited western response to Russian aggression is not a diplomatic win for the administration.
Nor was the chaotic US departure from Afghanistan in August 2021. Long since planned, this move had the support of the voting public but the mishandling was both a , and a political blow to the administration and to US primacy in the region. The grave consequences for Afghanistan are ongoing.
Average Approval and Disapproval rating of President Biden
Other domestic challenges, notably , have added to popular discontent. Furthermore, the administration has been stymied in its efforts to get Congress to enact the so-called and legislation.
In both cases the frustration is exacerbated by the fact that action has been thwarted because of the decisions of two . The president’s Republican opponents, meanwhile, rejoice at his stalled agenda.
Hence, drawing a negative conclusion on this busy and difficult year seems reasonable. And yet, there has been progress and amidst the prevailing “peril”, there is promise.
In fact, there are numerous good news stories and accomplishments by the administration which can get lost in the media vortex. The president has not excelled at accentuating these positives, something crucial to get right in this age of hyper-scrutiny.
So, what positives can be included on the Biden report card? Team Biden arrived at the White House with a 200-page plan to “beat” COVID-19. The delta and omicron variants complicated this picture and dealing with an evolving virus in a nation awash with fake news was always going to be fraught.
Nonetheless, 500 million vaccines were administered during Biden’s first year in office leading to 75 percent of US adults receiving at least one dose. While the administration cannot be blamed for slow take-up by those who have fallen prey to misinformation, its efforts effectively to force vaccinations on large companies were the supreme court.
Biden with the vice-president, Kamala Harris, whose approval rating is as low as the President’s.
So, whether it’s the economy or the pandemic which dominates voter priorities in November, there is a positive story to tell. The president himself acknowledged in his one-year speech that he needs to “get out of this place more often” and the public.
He also has some other successes, which voters clearly approved of, not least legislative accomplishment in the shape of the $1.9 trillion (£1.4 trillion) . There are further aspects of the Build Back Better agenda that have support among the public, particularly those , despite the hefty price-tag that comes with the legislation.
On some issues, notably voting rights legislation, he is caught between a rock and a hard place as he is denounced by progressives for not acting decisively enough, yet the legislative reality is that the there.
There may yet be space for progress on Build Back Better and here is where Biden’s second year could move on from the “peril” and deliver on the “promise”.
The political landscape is scorched in many places but there are some areas of potential growth. of former president Bill Clinton, “sometimes it’s best to get caught trying”.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
