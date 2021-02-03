Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO Later in 2021

Saying that he sees Amazon at its “most inventive ever,” he expressed that it is an “optimal time for this transition,” BBC quoted.

Speaking of Jassy, Bezos referred to him as an outstanding leader and conveyed that he has his full confidence. According to BBC, Jassy has been with Amazon since 1997 and developed the firm’s profit engine – its web platform.

Bezos started the US-based firm as an online bookshop in his garage in 1994. Today, Amazon dominates online sales, employees 1.3 million people worldwide and has accumulated a fortune of $196.2 billion according to Forbes, BBC reported.

With operations in online retail, streaming services, groceries, cloud computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and more, Amazon saw astronomical profits even during the pandemic, as the world shifted to online buying out of necessity.

The firm reported a 38 percent increase in sales in 2020 from 2019. Profits nearly doubled, skyrocketing to $21.3 billion.

(With inputs from BBC and AFP)