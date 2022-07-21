Italian PM Mario Draghi Resigns After Failing To Save Coalition Government

Mario Draghi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@TLDRNewsEU)
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, 21 July, confirmed his resignation after he failed to save his broad coalition government.
He handed in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. His first attempt to resign was rejected one week ago.
The hollow victory and the consequent events of the day mean that the snap elections could take place as early as late September.
The political crisis started last week when the Five Star Movement boycotted a vote on a €26 billion package, which would help the Italian people tackle inflation and the rise in energy prices.
The movement insisted that the package was not enough to help the population. The party was also reportedly upset at the inclusion in the package of a huge waste incinerator plant in the Italian capital.
It is pertinent to note that The League and Forza Italia have previously called for a new Draghi-led government, without the M5S in the coalition. They have even been demanding a cabinet reshuffle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)