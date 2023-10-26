Israel-Palestine Conflict: 75 Years of an Unending Loop of Violence

After Hamas' attack on the 7th October 2023, Israel declared a war on Palestine and launched large scale airstrikes attack on Gaza, killing over 5,000 people (as of 26th October).

On 25th October 2023, The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to the UN Security Council during a hearing on the Israel-Hamas war said that ''Hamas attack didn't happen in vacuum'', because Palestinians have been subjected to 56 years of "suffocating occupation.''

Generations of Palestinian children have grown up amid restrictions, violence and displacement. They are stuck in an an ongoing loop of violence, deaths and destruction.