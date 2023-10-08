'Thought of Holocaust After Seeing Butchered Bodies': Israelis Post-Hamas Attack

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on 7 October.
(Photo: AP/ PTI)
(Trigger warning: Mention and visuals of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.)
Even as Israel continues to battle a surprise attack from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, stories of how people's lives have been turned upside down have also surfaced across social media.
According to New York Post, A 25-year-old Israeli woman was kidnapped by Hamas militants while she was at a trance music festival party near the Gaza Strip to celebrate the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot.
Noa Argamani was reportedly at a trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas extremists opened fire and launched rockets at the crowd.
In a purported video released by Argamani's family, which is being circulated wisely, Noa is seen being carted away on a motorcycle, reportedly belonging to a Hamas militant, while she pleads for her life.
"Don't kill me! No, no, no," she is heard saying in the video.
The camera pans to her friend, Avi Nathan, who looks on helplessly while being held hostage by the militants.
A missing complaint was reportedly filed by Nathan's brother Moshe Ors and emergency teams were notified of the video of Nathan and Argamani's kidnapping.
Argamani's college roomate, Amir Moadi described the former as a "lovely and positive" woman, whose parents were "in shock and can't speak" after her kidnapping. Argamani is their only child, Moadi said.
She further said Argamani loved travelling and had recently returned from a visit to Sri Lanka.
An Israeli journalist couple's video that was shot inside a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv, meanwhile, has encapsulated the fear and horror of the deadly attack that rocked Israel on Saturday.
The video shot by Hananya Naftali and his wife India Naftali, shows the couple describing how they woke up to rocket sirens blaring through Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.
"We heard explosions above our heads. These were rockets meant to hit us, civilians," said Hanaya. He also added that while many of the rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome, which is Israel's aerial defence system, some were "direct hits".
His wife India, who is a news presenter for i24News, an Israeli channel, said, "I think I can speak for everyone in Israel that we have never seen such a situation with hostages, graphic images. The first thing that I thought of when I saw some of these images is the Holocaust. I saw images that I wish I could erase from my brain, images of bodies of Israelis butchered, piled up on each other, things that I thought I would never see."
Hananya said it was "insane" to see Israeli people "running to hide". "There are people who waited from 6 am to 6 pm, no food, no water," he said.
In another shocking video that has emerged from Israel, a family is seen being held hostage reportedly by armed men of the Hamas group.
One of the girls in the family was reportedly executed in front of her siblings, Israel-based journalist India Naftali posted on X (formerly Twitter).
In the video, a couple is seen sitting on the floor with their children (a son and a daughter) who appear to be minors.
"Why is there blood on your hands, papa?" the son asks and breaks down.
"I wanted her to stay alive," the girl says, apparently referring to her sister who was executed in front of them. "My sister is dead," she said.
"It didn't happen," her mother says, in shock amid the horrifying situation as an armed man walks in front of the camera.
The parents console their children and ask them to lie down on the floor as the Hamas men keep firing from their house.
A man then comes on camera, but the angle is from waist down and his face is not visible. There is, however, an assault gun slung on his shoulder as a magazine is clearly seen in the frame.
In the X post, India Naftali appealed to world leaders to "put a stop to this".
"Israeli family heartlessly paraded on camera by Hamas terrorists while being taken hostage. One daughter ruthlessly executed, leaving her siblings in traumatic disbelief. This is beyond a sick act of cruelty. The world must know and put a stop to this," India Naftali said.
“She went to heaven”, a terrorist was heard shouting as the two children cried over their sibling's death, according to Hindustan Times.
According to Israeli media reports the death toll in incursion by Palestinian militants has risen to 600.
Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide have been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Sunday morning, 8 October, BBC reported, quoting the Israeli foreign ministry.
Another Israeli was reportedly wounded in the attack on Sunday morning, which the ministry said a "local" carried out.
There was no immediate confirmation on the incident from Egyptian authorities.
Extra News TV channel, however, reported that a policeman had opened fire on a group visiting an ancient Roman site known as Pompey's Pillar.
The assailant fired "at random" using his personal weapon, the news channel cited a security source as saying, and added that he was detained at the scene.
Purported footage of the attack's aftermath posted on social media showed at least two people dead on the ground at the archaeological site.
The Israeli foreign ministry said it was working with Egyptian authorities in order to return the deceased citizens to Israel as soon as possible.
The shooting reportedly happened a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, sending hundreds of gunmen across the frontier from Gaza and launching thousands of rockets.
