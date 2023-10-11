Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Launches 'Operation Ajay' to Bring Back Citizens From Israel Amid Conflict

India Launches 'Operation Ajay' to Bring Back Citizens From Israel Amid Conflict

The Indian Embassy mentioned that the first "special flight" will depart Israel on Thursday, 12 October.
Pranay Dutta Roy
World
Published:

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel said that they have sent emails to registered Indian citizens for a "special flight" on Thursday, 12 October.

|

(Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel said that they have sent emails to registered Indian citizens for a "special flight" on Thursday, 12 October.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

As the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Militant group Hamas, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi has launched "Operation Ajay" to help "facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel said that they have sent emails to registered Indian citizens for a "special flight" on Thursday, 12 October.

"Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the statement added.

(This story will be updated with more details)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT