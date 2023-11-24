'They are Home': Israel Releases 39 Palestinian Women, Children; Hamas Frees 25

The first group of 13 Israeli hostages, mainly comprised of women and children, were released and handed over to aid workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
(Photo: Screengrab/Altered by The Quint)
After 48-days of continuous attack, the conflict between Israel and Hamas saw a temporary ceasefire on Friday, 24 November, as the first group of 13 Israeli hostages, mainly comprised of women and children, were released and handed over to aid workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The hostages crossed into Egypt after nearly seven weeks in captivity in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces further confirmed that the Israeli hostages, who were freed from Gaza, arrived in Israel and underwent medical tests.
A statement from the IDF read:
12 Thai hostages were also released as the agreement kicked off.
Moreover, Majed Al Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, confirmed the release of 39 Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.
On Saturday, 25 November, Hamas is likely to release 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, while Israeli authorities will free 42 Palestinian prisoners, news agency AFP reported quoting Israeli sources.
In focus: Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement on Wednesday, 22 November.
During a four-day ceasefire, Hamas plans to release 50 of the roughly 240 people it is holding, while it says Israel has promised to set 150 prisoners free in exchange.
Out of which, Israel is expected to release 39 Palestinians on Friday, including 24 women and 15 teenage males, in the occupied West Bank region, a Palestinian official said, as quoted by Reuters. In exchange, Hamas is expected to release 13 Israeli hostages on Friday.
However, the 12 Thai hostages released are part of a separate deal Hamas negotiated with Qatar and Egypt, Reuters reported.
Aid for Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces also claimed that aid has started going to Gaza, which has been under attack of Israel.
"This morning, 4 tankers of fuel and 4 tankers of cooking gas—designated for operating essential humanitarian infrastructure—were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian aid organizations in southern Gaza, via the Rafah Crossing," IDF posted on X.
Thai Hostages Released: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed on X that 12 Thai hostages were released by Hamas.
He said, "It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that There are 12 Thai hostages already released. Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned."
Bangkok had stated that 26 citizens were taken hostage by Hamas.
Red Cross' Statement: The ICRC confirmed that 24 hostages have been released from Gaza and said "We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties."
"It's a tremendous relief that after enduring weeks of distress, they can finally reunite with their families," the Red Cross added.
As four-day truce came into effect, there no major bombing or rocket attacks in Gaza, Reuters reported.
However, Israeli military has warned Gazans, who were forced to leave there homes and take shelter in southern Gaza, to not return back, reported AP.
The report further added that purported Arabic-language leaflets were dropped over southern Gaza on Friday, that said, “the war has not ended yet".
It also allegedly said, “Returning to the north is prohibited and very dangerous."
Background: Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza after the Hamas militants entered Israel, launched rockets, and took hostages on 7 October, claiming lives of around 1,400 people. The retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed over 13,000 Palestinians.
