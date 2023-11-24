'They are Home': Israel Releases 39 Palestinian Women, Children; Hamas Frees 25

After 48-days of continuous attack, the conflict between Israel and Hamas saw a temporary ceasefire on Friday, 24 November, as the first group of 13 Israeli hostages, mainly comprised of women and children, were released and handed over to aid workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The hostages crossed into Egypt after nearly seven weeks in captivity in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces further confirmed that the Israeli hostages, who were freed from Gaza, arrived in Israel and underwent medical tests.

A statement from the IDF read: