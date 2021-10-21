Israel Grants Residency to 4,000 Undocumented Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli government announced on Tuesday, 19 October, that it had approved residency registration requests of approximately 4,000 Palestinians who had been habituating in the West Bank without official status for years, Reuters reported.

Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz's decision, who calls it a part of his "policy to strengthen the economy and improve the lives of Palestinians", said it will impact around 2,800 former residents of Gaza who who fled after Hamas seized control of the region in 2007.

The other 1,200 undocumented Palestinians were those who had been always residing in West Bank.