'Terrorist Attack' in Iran Leaves 15 Dead and 10 Injured: State Media IRNA

Three armed men allegedly opened fire at a religious shrine in Iran's Shiraz, killing over 15 people and injuring 10 others on Wednesday, 26 October, according to state news agency IRNA.

The attack took place at 5:45 pm local time at the Shah Cheragh Shrine, reported a media outlet with ties to Iran's judiciary.

An Al Jazeera report revealed that two of the attackers have been apprehended while the third attacker is still at large.

IRNA further added that the attackers had acted like "takfiri terrorists," a term used for Islamic State militants, Reuters said in its report.