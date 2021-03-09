Claim of Role in Blast Near Israel Embassy Unsubstantiated: Iran

Over a month after a suspicious blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 29 January, the Iranian Embassy released a statement on Monday, 8 March, denouncing any involvement in the attack, calling it an “unfair onslaught and unsubstantiated defamatory accusations against Iran.”

The Iranian Embassy’s remarks come after a Hindustan Times report, which claimed on Monday that the investigation by India’s counterterrorism agencies pointed towards the involvement of the Iranian Quds Force – a key faction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – in the incident. It reported that the bomb was allegedly planted by a local Indian Shia module.

A low-intensity IED blast had taken place on 29 January at a spot near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. While no injuries were reported, Israel at the time had said it was treating it as a "terrorist incident".