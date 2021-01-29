CISF Issues Alert Post Minor IED Blast Near Delhi’s Israel Embassy

A low-intensity blast occurred on Friday, 29 January, in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. No injuries have been reported.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is at the spot and is investigating the matter.

In light of the blast, ANI reports that the CISF has issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings. Enhanced security measures have also been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.