CISF Issues Alert Post Minor IED Blast Near Delhi’s Israel Embassy
Three fire tenders have also been rushed to the scene of the explosion.
A low-intensity blast occurred on Friday, 29 January, in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. No injuries have been reported.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is at the spot and is investigating the matter.
In light of the blast, ANI reports that the CISF has issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings. Enhanced security measures have also been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.
Incidentally, the blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others are attending the Beating Retreat ceremony.
According to the police, a very “low intensity improvised device” had gone off just after 5 pm near Jindal House, in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy. They also said that no damage to property had occurred except for the window panes of three vehicles parked nearby.
“Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” the police said.
NDTV reported that there is heavy police deployment at the spot. Meanwhile, Abdul Kalam Road has been cordoned off.
Three fire tenders have also been rushed to the scene of the explosion.
“We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding the blast after which we reached the spot,” fire officer Prem Lal told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.