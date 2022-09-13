28 Million People Engaged in Forced Labour, 22 Million in Forced Marriages: ILO

The report also said that modern slavery occurs in almost all countries in the world and across ethnic, cultural, and religious lines.

Also, more than half, or 52 percent to be exact, of all forced labour and one quarter of all forces marriages are found to take place in upper-middle income or high-income countries.

In terms of forced labour alone, 86 percent is found in the private sector.

Commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 23 percent of all forced labour, while the same for sectors apart from commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63 percent.

Further, almost four of five people under forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls.

Almost one in eight (3.3 million) people engaged in forced labour are children. Among them, more than half are under commercial sexual exploitation.