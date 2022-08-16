India's US Ambassador Sandhu Leads Independence Day Celebration In Washington DC

Members of the Indian diaspora celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India in the India House in Washington DC on 15 August with a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Ambassador of India, Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolour and the inaugural address of India's new President Droupadi Murmu was played, as reported by India West.

As a nascent democracy, Sandhu said, India has braved various challenges in bringing peace, development, security, and prosperity to its people. India has also made its mark in the global community, he added . India is an "indispensable" part of bringing solutions to global challenges--be it in the form of the pandemic or in food security or critical technology.