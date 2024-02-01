Impeachment Fear Looms Maldives President Muizzu: How Do the Numbers Stack Up?

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s freshly-started term in office, which has been some-what marred with trouble at home and abroad, the nation's main opposition party is reportedly gearing up to initiate an impeachment motion against the China-leaning Maldivian President.

Opposition parties have reportedly claimed to have collected enough signatures for Mohamed Muizzu’s impeachment just days after violent clashes in Maldive’s Parliament, the People’s Majlis.

Opposition Maldives Democratic Party Deputy Chairperson Ahmed Abdulla further said that some MPs from the ruling People's National Congress (PNC) have expressed interest in working with the opposition and said: