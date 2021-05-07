Determined to Help India in Its Hour of Need: US VP Kamala Harris

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, 7 May, delivered a statement of solidarity with India, saying that the United States is determined to help India in its hour of need as the country witnesses a surge of COVID-19 infections.
Harris said that as soon as the dire nature of situation became apparent, the US’ administration took action.
“On Monday, 26 April, President Joe Biden spoke with the Prime Minister (PM Modi) to offer our support. By Friday, 30 April, military members of the United States and civilians were delivering relief on the ground,” she said at an online event organised by the US state department,, according to ANI.
Harris went on to detail the aid US had already delivered to India, which includes refillable oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, N95 masks, as well as doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID patients. More of all these will be delivered to India as well, she added.
She also spoke about the US’ decision to extend full support for suspending patents on COVID-19 vaccines, a move which she said would help India and other nations vaccinate their people more quickly, reported ANI.
Harris was sworn-in as the 49th Vice President of the United States on 20 January, 2021. In a statement after the ceremony, the White House said that the relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Harris as the vice president of the country.
India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths as it battles a crushing second wave countrywide. Coupled with the surge, India has also been facing a shortage of vaccines and oxygen.
(With inputs from ANI.)
