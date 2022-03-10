600 Indians Evacuated From Sumy Reach Poland, Likely To Fly to India Today

"We have reached Poland, from here we are expected to take flight for India," said Jisna Jiji, a medical student, according to a PTI report.

The evacuation was organised by the Indian government and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, and was carried out under the banner of Operation Ganga.

The students, most of whom study in Sumy State University, were stranded in their hostels for two weeks as Russian forces shelled and bombed the city.

While speaking to The Quint, they had said that airstrikes had hit the water and electricity plants, disrupting the supply of both essential commodities.

Evacuation from Sumy was never an easy task for the government due to the certain factors about the city, such as its location and weather, constant attacks by Russian forces, and the lack of transportation options.

