Indian Tech Firm Mphasis To Create 1,000 Jobs In City Of Leeds, UK

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, UK, Tracy Brabin, announced that she had been successful in securing a multi-million pound investment from Mphasis, a global firm that already has a 500 people workforce in the city of Leeds.
As per the new investment, the India-headquartered tech firm will "triple its presence in the region."
Mphasis added that the deal would "drive economic growth in West Yorkshire."
Brabin had visited India last week during her trade mission when she met with senior representatives at Mphasis' headquarters in Bangalore.
Anurag Bhatia, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Mphasis, said that it was an honour to welcome Mayor Tracy Brabin and her team to Bangalore during their trade talks visit to India.
Brabin added that the fact that Mphasis is choosing to expand its workforce and operations in the UK will generate a transformative influence on the economy in addition to creating new career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire.
The investment would also address the UK's lack of digital skills and aid the next generation of talent within the local business community.
In 2021, the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced more than 533 million pounds of new investment from India into the UK, with the potential of creating about 6,000 jobs, as per reports from the BBC.
(With inputs from BBC)