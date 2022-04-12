Indian Student Killed In Toronto: Police Nab Accused After 5 Days of Hunt

The alleged killer of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, a management student who was killed by an unknown assailant at a Toronto subway station last week, was arrested on Tuesday, 12 April, the family said.

The Toronto police are yet to reveal details of the accused.

Speaking to The Quint, Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudev said: "We have not been given details of the accused yet. The police will be addressing a press conference at 8.30 pm IST, we are waiting for that," he said.