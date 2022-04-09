'Why Was My Son Killed?': Family of Ghaziabad Boy Shot in Canada Wants Answers

Kartik Vasudev with his parents. Kartik, a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada, was shot dead outside the subway station in Toronto on Thursday.
Photo: Instagram/Kartik Vasudev
Like most days, Jitesh Vasudev spoke to his son over an international call (from Ghaziabad to Toronto), right before heading for work. Little did he know, that would be the last time he ever spoke to him.
On Thursday, 8 April, 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev was shot dead outside the Sherbourne station in Toronto, as he waited to hail a bus to his part-time job at a Mexican restaurant. Within minutes, he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
"It was 6 am in India when we got a call from his cousin, whom Kartik lived with in Toronto. She said they had been trying to reach him for a few hours, but he wasn't answering. Almost five hours later, I spoke to a police officer who told me that my son was dead," Kartik's father told The Quint, his voice cracking as he broke into tears.
A photo of Kartik Vasudev in Canada.
Kartik was supposed to reach the restaurant, his workplace, at 6 pm local time. When he did not reach or answer calls, Kartik's manager called his cousin Sakshi to check on him.
Soon after, the manager saw a television news report about someone who was shot in the same area.
A photo of Kartik Vasudev.
Kartik studied at the DAV school in Ghaziabad, and had been dreaming of studying in Canada ever since the 10th grade. He did his undergraduate education from IP University in Delhi after which he left for Toronto to study global business marketing and management at the Seneca University.
A bright, committed student, Kartik was always good at academics and was very passionate about his career, his cousin said.
"Kartik was happy in Canada. He wanted to settle down there and work. He had a three-year work visa," said Jitesh, adding that his son planned to do a specialised course in digital marketing after completing his masters.
A photo of CN Tower in Toronto clicked by Kartik.
Kartik's family told The Quint that he was a quiet, introverted boy who didn't speak much, and that he never got into any scuffle or fights at school.
Kartik's first love was being behind the lens of his camera.
"He loved his camera. He would travel a lot for videography and photography," said Sakshi, adding that he had set up an Instagram handle to share all his pictures.
A post on Kartik's Instagram, captioned: "Travel far enough, you meet yourself."
A photo of Kartik in Dubai.
Kartik has a younger brother, who is currently in the 10th grade. His parents are distraught and are desperately trying to coordinate with the investigating agencies, the police and the Consulate.
Kartik with his younger brother.
The motive behind the shooting is still not clear.
The family has been in touch with the Indian Consulate, trying to get his remains back home and are fulfilling all the required formalities. "The Indian Consulate said that it might take 6-8 days for the coffin to reach India," said Jitesh.
"We want justice for our son," he told The Quint.
A photo clicked by Kartik.
Kartik's fellow students at his university are carrying out a candle march on 10 April, to mark their condolences and demand justice. "They are saying they will support us, they will raise this issue and take it to the parliament to ensure the culprits are identified," said Jitesh.
At the very least, Jitesh wants to see his son's room in Toronto one last time. "We want to get his belongings back home," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)