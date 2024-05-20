'What if It Happens Again?' Indian, Pak Students After Mob Attack in Kyrgyzstan

Shaikh, who will complete his MBBS course in the next two years, told The Quint: "I am afraid to live in the same city for two more years. Who will guarantee that this will not happen again?"

Janita Dildar, a 20-year-old Pakistani student pursuing an MBBS at the International Medical University in Bishkek, termed the incident a "horrible experience." She alleged that the locals broke into the dorms of international students, harassed the women, and physically assaulted the men.

"The locals demolished the hostels and shattered the glass doors," she alleged.

Reportedly, the locals also threatened international students, especially those from India and Pakistan, on social media platforms like WhatsApp. "I wish you to leave this country faster, it will not seem enough to you now, in the evenings we will punish you harshly," a WhatsApp message sent to Dildar from an unknown number purportedly read.