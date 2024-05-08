Brothers Arrested for Murder of Indian-Origin Student in Australia's Melbourne

Two brothers of Indian descent were arrested by the New South Wales Police in Australia on Tuesday, 7 May, in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Indian student, officials told The Quint.

Who is the deceased? Navjeet Sandhu, a 22-year-old MTech student from Haryana's Karnal, was stabbed to death on Sunday, 5 May, in Melbourne's Ormond when he allegedly tried intervening in a fight between some Indian students allegedly over the issue of rent.