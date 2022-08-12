Author Salman Rushdie Attacked Before Lecture in New York

British author Salman Rushdie, who had received death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York on Friday, 12 August.
According to Associated Press, a reporter witnessed a man hop onto the Chautauqua Institution stage and punch or stab Rushdie during the author's introduction.
Rushdie, whose book 'The Satanic Verses' has been banned in Iran since 1988, has faced threats even prior to this. Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.
Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from AP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)