Indian Diaspora In The UK Asked To Join "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2022: Check how to register and download the certificate through the registration link .
(Photo: iStock)
More than 1.5 million members of the Indian diaspora residing in the UK have been asked to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign over the weekend ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations to take place on Monday, 15 August.
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign as a part of the larger ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British colonial rule.
Indians from across the world, including the UK, have been invited to fly the tricoloured flag in their homes and on their social media platforms in order to develop a connection with the national flag of India.
Sujit Ghosh, the Acting Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom attended an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre in London last week where he urged members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13-15 August.
The event, hosted by the Bhavan Centre's Executive Director Dr MN Nandakumara and was attended by leading diaspora representatives, businesspersons, philanthropists, and parliamentarians.
Councillor Daryl Brown, the Deputy Mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham reiterated the west London borough's historic connection with the Indian diaspora strengthened by the cultural centre.
The event included performances by the Bhavan Centre's students of Indian classical dances and patriotic music. Other speakers also looked back upon the milestones that India had gained since its independence in August 1947.
(With inputs from The Telegraph India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)