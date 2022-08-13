Indian Diaspora In The UK Asked To Join "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign

More than 1.5 million members of the Indian diaspora residing in the UK have been asked to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign over the weekend ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations to take place on Monday, 15 August.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this campaign as a part of the larger ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British colonial rule.

Indians from across the world, including the UK, have been invited to fly the tricoloured flag in their homes and on their social media platforms in order to develop a connection with the national flag of India.

Sujit Ghosh, the Acting Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom attended an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Centre in London last week where he urged members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13-15 August.