Indian Climber Narayan Iyer Dies While Scaling Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Nivesh Karki of the expedition company told news agency AFP that Iyer was slower than other climbers and that there were two guides to assist him. "He was exhausted, he couldn't continue and collapsed," he said.

Karki added that Iyer's family had been informed of his death. The company is reportedly working to recover his body.

As many as 68 permits have been issued to foreign climbers by Nepal for the expedition this season. Several among them also reached the summit on Thursday after climbing 8,586 metres.