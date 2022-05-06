Indian Climber Narayan Iyer Dies While Scaling Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal

A climber from Maharashtra died while ascending the world's third-highest peak Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @nepal123)
A climber from Maharashtra died while ascending the world's third-highest peak Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal, expedition organisers said on Friday, 6 May.
The man was identified as Narayan Iyer and he reportedly died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metre, near the peak of Kanchenjunga. Iyer is the third climber to die in Nepal this year during the Himalayan spring climbing season, reported The Himalayan Times.
"Iyer's climbing guide had repeatedly asked him to descend but he refused to adhere to his call," Sherpa claimed.
Nivesh Karki of the expedition company told news agency AFP that Iyer was slower than other climbers and that there were two guides to assist him. "He was exhausted, he couldn't continue and collapsed," he said.
Karki added that Iyer's family had been informed of his death. The company is reportedly working to recover his body.
As many as 68 permits have been issued to foreign climbers by Nepal for the expedition this season. Several among them also reached the summit on Thursday after climbing 8,586 metres.
Every year, hundreds of adventure enthusiasts throng Nepal during the spring climbing season to scale the peaks. The country re-opened mountaineering last year after it was shut for almost a year due to COVID-19 in 2020.
(With inputs from AFP, IANS, The Himalayan Times.)
