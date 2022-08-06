Indian Americans Win In The US Democratic Primaries For State Houses

Indian American candidates secured big wins during the 2 August primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, and Washington. It was only the Replublican Hima Kolanagireddy lost a race against Taiwanese American Whitney Williams in Michigan.

In Arizona, Democrat Priya Sundareshan led the race for the state Senate from the 18th district. She had 53 percent on the votes compared to her opponent Abraham Morgan who got 47 percent.

In Michigan, incumbent Democratic state representative Padma Kuppa ran unopposed and moved forward to the Nov. 8 elections for the state Senate from the 9th District along with incumbent state Senator Ranjeev Puri.