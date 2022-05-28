Indian American Exits LA Mayoral Race After Spending $4 Million

Ramit Varma, co-founder of Revolution Prep and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate.
Vote for Varma Official Facebook page.
Indian American entrepreneur Ramit Varma has decided to leave the mayoral race in Los Angeles and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.
Tech businessman Varma, who spent about $4 Million of his own cash to run for the mayorship of Los Angeles, announced his endorsement of Rick Caruso via a video on his official campaign page on Facebook titled Ramit Varma for Mayor on May 24.
With the primary election on June 7, Varma is the third candidate to drop out of the race in the last two weeks. Now, there are nine candidates who are competing for the position to be vacated by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Presidential nominee for the role of US Ambassador to India.
During the upcoming primary elections in June, if no candidate wins a clear majority , the top two contenders will again run against each other in November elections.
Varma started out his campaign strong with promises to reduce government waste, eliminate homelessness and create a city that is futuristic. For his campaign inauguration, Varma had rented out the Banc of California Stadium for 400 people.
Varma, who is the cofounder of Revolution Prep--an online tutoring firm, loaned himself $4 million for the campaign. However, in a city of 2.1 million registered voters, Varma found publicity to be challenging endeavour in terms of winning a high number of votes. According to the Los Angeles Daily news, this was the real reason behind his quitting the mayoral race.
Varma joins the likes of City Attorney Mike Feuer who brought his campaign to an end on May 24 and endorsed Rep. Karen Bass and Councilman Joe Buscaino who dropped out on May 12 and endorsed Caruso.