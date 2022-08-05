Kash Patel Among Trump's Team Whose Phone Records Related To Jan. 6 Were Deleted

The United States Department of Defense and the US Army's court filings show that some senior Trump administration members, including former Pentagon official and longtime House Intelligence Committee aide Kashyap "Kash" Patel, had the text messages from their phones deleted. These deleted messages could show the happenings prior to and leading up to the Jan. 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

On 2 Aug, 2022, the Department of Defense lawyers confirmed that "tied to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by American Oversight, a government watchdog group" has been seeking Jan. 6-related phone records from officials including Patel, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, according to a report by Bloomberg.

According to the court filings, these three officials were instrumental in getting a better understanding of the government's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attacks in addition to former US President Donald Trump's response to the unfolding of the riots.