Indian American Journalist And Emmy Award Winner, Uma Pemmaraju, Dies At 64

Born in India, raised in Texas, Indian American journalist Uma Pemmaraju was an icon for the Indian American community and a founding anchor of Fox News.
Uma Pemmaraju, an Indian American journalist has died at the age of 64, according to media reports from Fox News where she was a part of various shows such as The Fox Report, Fox News Live, Fox News Now, and Fox On Trends.
Pemmaraju was with the team when Fox News first launched in 1996, said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox news Media. As one of the founding anchors of the station, Pemmaraju was a "lovely and warm person."
Scott added that Pemmaraju was "an incredibly talented" news person and was known for her kindness towards her colleagues and sources.
Prior to working with Fox News, Pemmaraju also worked for Bloomberg. Born in India and raised in San Antonio, Texas, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Sciences from Trinity University in Texas.
While studying at Trinity Pemmaraju was her college newspaper's editor and also fulfilled the role of a reporter and producer at the San Antonio Express-News newspaper. Her television career started at the local newspaper and KENS-TV station.
After college, she moved to Dallas' KTVT-11 where she worked as a news anchor and correspondent. Later she moved to Baltimore to work at the local WMAR-TV station where she even won an Emmy. Pemmaraju also made her mark in Boston as a producer and correspondent for WBZ's Evening Magazine.
Pemmaraju paved the way for Indian American journalists in the field of investigative reporting by receiving many Emmy Awards over the span of her career.
The Big Sisters Organization of American awarded her The Woman of Achievement Award. She also won the Texas AP Award and the Matrix Award from the Women in Communications for reporting. She was also featured as one of Spotlight Magazine's "20 Intriguing Women of 1998."
Pemmaraju also taught journalist at Emerson College and Harvard University.
