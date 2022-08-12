Indian American Journalist And Emmy Award Winner, Uma Pemmaraju, Dies At 64

Uma Pemmaraju, an Indian American journalist has died at the age of 64, according to media reports from Fox News where she was a part of various shows such as The Fox Report, Fox News Live, Fox News Now, and Fox On Trends.

Pemmaraju was with the team when Fox News first launched in 1996, said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox news Media. As one of the founding anchors of the station, Pemmaraju was a "lovely and warm person."

Scott added that Pemmaraju was "an incredibly talented" news person and was known for her kindness towards her colleagues and sources.