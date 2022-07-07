Indian American Journalist Receives Pluralist Award

Ajit Sahi, a veteran Indian American journalist and civil rights activists received the Pluralist Award which recognized him for his "courageous pursuit of justice for people of all faiths in India."

Former US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, presented this award to Sahi in late June 2022 at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington DC, according to a press release.

Brownback praised Sahi's work in securing the civil and political rights of India's marginalized communities and social and religious minorities.

Based in Washington DC, Sahi is not only an established journalist but also the Advocacy Director for the Indian American Muslim Council. This council is one of the world's largest civil rights organizations championing the cause of the Indian Muslim diaspora in the western parts of the world.