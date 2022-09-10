Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Continues Facing Hate Calls

Pramila Jayapal, Indian American US Congresswoman.
(File Photo: IANS)
Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was stalked by a man who was driving by her home in Seattle, Washington State, shouting insults towards her, two months ago.
On September 8, Jayapal tweeted that the harassment has continued and shared her ordeal of receiving hate messages over the phone.
On the night of July 9, Jayapal was home and experienced the hatred of a stalker. She was with her husband Steve Williamson, watching TV when the 47-minute ordeal began in the United States.
The stalkers came in a black car with gold rims and drove past their house and started shouting racist comments.
The man who was arrested, Brett Forsell, told the police that he would continue to do that until Jayapal packs her bags and leaves for India.
Forsell had planned to pitch a tent near Jayapal's home to act as a constant reminder. When he was arrested, Forsell was in possession of a Glock pistol, which was meant "only for self-defense", according to the police reports.
Jayapal, who has been a staunt critic of former President Donald Trump and blamed him for the stalker, as per a report by The Washington Post.
