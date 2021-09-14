'India Willing To Stand by Afghans': EAM S Jaishankar at UN Meet on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its historical friendship with its people, and that will continue to be the case, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 13 September, adding that India was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a high-level United Nations (UN) meeting held to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, a nation which was recently taken over by militant organisation Taliban, Jaishankar said that India is willing to help the Afghan people.
Jaishankar noted that India has invested more than $3 billion in about 500 developmental projects spanning across all the 34 provinces of Afghanistan.
Speaking at the UN meet Jaishankar said:
"It is therefore essential that humanitarian assistance providers are accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access to Afghanistan. Once relief materials reach that country, the world will naturally expect a non-discriminatory distribution of humanitarian assistance across all sections of the Afghan society," the external affairs minister stated at the UN meeting.
Jaishankar emphasised on the necessity of ensuring safe passage to those who wish to travel to and from Afghanistan, and called for a normalisation of regular commercial operations at the Kabul airport for the uninterrupted flow of relief material.
Only the UN has the capacity to monitor such endeavours and reassure donors, he added.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced a $20 million allocation to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
Addressing a global ministerial conference at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva, Guterres said that the people of Afghanistan were in a dire situation.
"After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour," he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "Let us be clear: This conference is not simply about what we will give to the people of Afghanistan. It is about what we owe," Guterres added.
"More than US$1.2 billion dollars in humanitarian and development aid has been announced today by very generous Member States for the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis. This includes funding for the Flash Appeal that we are here to witness and to launch, but also for the regional response," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said at the meeting.
The conference was seeking to raise the $606 million that humanitarian agencies suggest is urgently required in order to provide immediate aid to millions of Afghans.
