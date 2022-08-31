India, UK Based Biotech Company Anuva Partners With US Genomics Giant

A UK-backed genomics biotech company with a laboratory in India, Anuva, has partnered with Helix, a global leader in population genomics and viral surveillance companies in the United States.

Anuva was formerly known as the Global Gene Corp believes it will now enter the next stage of its growth which focuses on creating a diverse genomic bio/data bank which will help in enhancing disease treatment potential.

As per reports from PTI, Anuva has begun to uncover findings that would be valuable to India and hopes that the new partnership with Helix would aid in furthering the research.