India a Key Partner, China Top Threat: US National Security Strategy Highlights

In its first NSS document, the President Joe Biden-led US administration calls India a 'key partner' and says that competition with China is its biggest challenge.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The President Joe Biden-led United States US government on Wednesday, 12 October, released its first National Security Strategy (NSS) document since it took office.
The US has said that competition with China is its biggest challenge, and highlights the need for "containing Russia" amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
It also calls India a "key partner" and promotes the need for greater cooperation to ensure a "free and open Indo-Pacific".
Here are the highlights of the NSS:
Referring to a "shared vision" between the two countries, the NSS says that since India is the world's largest democracy and a "major defence partner", the US and India will work together bilaterally and multilaterally to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
It also speaks on the need to cooperate with countries in South Asia, particularly against China's "coercive behaviour".
The document calls China its "most consequential geopolitical challenge" and says that the US is constantly engaged in a "strategic competition" with the country to shape the future of the international order.
It further says that the US plans to boost domestic investments and work with allies in "common cause" to counter and compete with China.
It reiterates support for Taiwan amid China's looming threat, and rejects any unilateral moves in the region.
The document slams Russia for posing an "immediate and persistent threat" to international peace and stability through its invasion of Ukraine.
The document reasserts its support for Ukraine, including militarily, and speaks of the need to strengthen the tactical abilities of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries neighbouring Russia.
The Biden administration emphasises further that it will not permit Russia to use nuclear weapons to achieve its ends.
The report labels Iran as the top threat among "smaller and autocratic powers" trying to compromise global stability.
This comes in the backdrop of ongoing efforts to revive a 2015 multilateral agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which saw Tehran withdraw its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions by the west.
The agreement was withdrawn unilaterally by the Donald Trump-led US administration in 2018, and has since not been revived.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)