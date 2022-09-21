US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly

The United States does not seek a 'cold war' or conflict with China, US President Joe Biden said at the United Nations on Wednesday, 21 September, according to AFP.

His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao had said, according to Reuters.

He had also urged the US to navigate Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly," and warned the western power not to harm Sino-US relations by sending wrong signals to Taiwanese separatist forces.