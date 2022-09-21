Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly

US Doesn't Seek 'Cold War' or 'Conflict' With China: Joe Biden at UN Assembly

His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
The Quint
World
Published:

United States President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>United States President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with <a href="https://www.thequint.com/topic/china">Chinese President Xi Jinping</a> on Monday.&nbsp;</p></div>

The United States does not seek a 'cold war' or conflict with China, US President Joe Biden said at the United Nations on Wednesday, 21 September, according to AFP.

His remark comes shortly after he said that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao had said, according to Reuters.

He had also urged the US to navigate Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly," and warned the western power not to harm Sino-US relations by sending wrong signals to Taiwanese separatist forces.

Also Read'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark

'Brutal, Needless War': Biden on Russian Invasion

Biden also condemned the Russian invasion, telling the UN General Assembly that Russia has "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the United Nations charter with its "brutal, needless war" in Ukraine.

Reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine "should make your blood run cold," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats against Europe showed a "reckless disregard" for Russia's responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"We will stand in solidarity against Russia's aggression. Period," Biden said.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)

Also ReadRussia-Ukraine War: Does India Believe in ‘No Time for War’ for Students’ Sake?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT