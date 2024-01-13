In Response to Red Sea Attacks: US-UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Since the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, Houthi rebels have been targeting and attacking commercial ships on the trading route of the Red Sea. For the first time, in an overnight attack on Thursday, 11 January, the US and British launched military attacks on areas by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

US officials in the Pentagon described its targets as radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, missile storage and launch facilities and Houthi command and control nodes.

President Joe Biden said he ordered the strikes “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.”