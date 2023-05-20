PM Modi Meets World Leaders Amid G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima: 10 Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the annual G-7 summit and Quad leaders’ meeting.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for the first leg of his three-country diplomatic tour. He met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the annual G7 summit.
Here are the top 10 key points you need to know about PM Modi’s visit.
PM Modi unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.
Modi and his Japanese counterpart spoke about furthering India and Japan’s relations through developments in trade, economy, culture, etc.
The two also discussed “the need to highlight the voice of Global South,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
In his trips to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, the Indian PM will be participating in over 40 bilateral meetings and discussions.
PM Modi also met UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also part of the G7 summit in Japan. He reached Hiroshima after Ukraine finally won access to US F-16 fighter jets.
The G7 leaders have pledged their support for Ukraine. They stated that what Russia has been doing in Ukraine is “illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked.”
Leaders of the G7 summit urged China to respect Taiwan’s status and coerce Russia into ending the war with Ukraine. The leaders in the summit maintained that while they want “constructive and stable relations” with China, they warned the country about its “militarisation activities.”
PM Modi met the Indian diaspora in Japan’s Hiroshima.
Talking about Pakistan and China, PM Modi had said on Friday that India wants neighbourly relations with both of them. However, in regards to Pakistan, he did mention that the onus was on Pakistan to "create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities."
