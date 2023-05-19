In Photos: PM Modi Departs for G7 Summit in Japan, Kicks Off 3 Country Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia. The first leg of the visit takes him to Japan for the G7 Summit.
(Photo: Twitter/MEAIndia)
U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, and first lady Jill Biden, center left, are welcomed by Japans Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida at the Peace Memorial Park during a visit as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on Friday, 19 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia. The first leg of the visit takes him to Japan for the G7 Summit.
Clockwise from left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Germanys Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britains Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italys Premier Giorgia Meloni, Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Frances President Emmanuel Macron and Japans Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a working lunch at the Grand Prince Hotel during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on Friday, 19 May.
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday, 19 May.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, visits the Shukkeien Garden where he took media interview before attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on Friday, 19 May.
Protesters wearing masks of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pose during a rally denouncing the summit between South Korea, U.S. and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea om Friday, 19 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)