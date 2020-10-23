In Final Prez Debate, Trump Says COVID Vaccine ‘Weeks Away’

Trump acknowledged his promise of a vaccine “within weeks” was not a “guarantee.” The Quint US President Donald Trump. | (Photo: The Quint) World Trump acknowledged his promise of a vaccine “within weeks” was not a “guarantee.”

US President Donald Trump in the final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed that the US will get COVID-19 vaccine within weeks. “We’re rounding the turn. We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away. We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks,” Trump claimed. Trump had earlier claimed that coronavirus vaccines will be available before the 3 November election. More than 2,22,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, higher than any other country, and more than 8.4 million have been infected since the pandemic began, reported CNN.

Reiterating his claims, Trump said that the military will be distributing the vaccine, once it is approved. He later acknowledged his promise of a vaccine “within weeks” was not a “guarantee.” But he said he was hopeful for one by the end of the year.

Biden Slams Trump Administration

Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden said that the country is about to “go into a dark winter” and Trump “has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”

To this claim, Trump hit back at Biden and said that there is no dark winter.

Biden also slammed Trump for his response to the pandemic, he was referring to Trump telling reporters he takes no responsibility for the virus, “you tell the people it's dangerous now? What should they do about the danger? And you say I take no responsibility,” said Biden.

The Democratic presidential candidate further stated, “anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

“220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Biden's running mate and VP candidate Kamala Harris took to Twitter to reiterate the same. Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said: “Trump knew in January how deadly and lethal coronavirus could become—and deliberately misled the American people. Now more than 222,000 people are dead.”

(With inputs from CNN and NDTV)